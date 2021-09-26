A couple sentenced to 40 years in prison for starving and beating to death an 8-year-old girl.

In connection with the death of an 8-year-old Minnesota girl who was starved and battered to death, her father and stepmother were sentenced to 40 years in prison on Thursday.

Autumn Hallow was found dead in the family’s apartment in Elk River, Minnesota, last year. Brett Hallow, 30, and Sarah Hallow, 28, pled guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter charges earlier this summer.

According to KARE 11, approximately 27 years (320 months) of the 40-year sentence will be served in prison, while the remaining 160 months will be served under supervised release.

Judge Karen B. Schommer stated the prison time might be increased if the two commit any disciplineable violations between their punishment and release.

Autumn’s birth mother, Kelsey Kruse, was present for the sentencing and delivered heartbreaking evidence.

“The most difficult part isn’t that my kid is no longer alive. It’s how she perished and died. “I can only imagine how much suffering she was in,” Kruse told the court. “I wake up every day and struggle till I fall asleep, thinking about this.” I believe that losing a kid is the biggest loss a person can experience.”

“I find comfort knowing that my children will never have to look into the eyes of their abusers again,” she concluded. Autumn doesn’t have to be afraid, unloved, or undesired any longer. She’s safe, and she’s back with me.”

Prosecutors claim Autumn weighed 33 pounds at the time of her death. According to the KARE 11 story, she was the same weight when she was four years old.

The stepmother broke down in tears and apologized to the family during the sentencing. But, according to the family’s attorney, Rich Hechter, this is “too little, too late.”

“While the words ‘I’m sorry’ were said, I don’t believe there was enough sincere remorse or guilt behind it,” Hechter added.

Autumn’s brother, Noah, was also charged with abuse, and Sarah pleaded guilty to that crime. She admitted to threatening to strike Noah and throw his head “through a wall” if he didn’t stop.

Autumn’s stepmother was given an additional 12 months in prison by the judge.

In August 2020, police discovered Autumn face-down and partially immersed in a bathtub in the family’s Elk River home. According to the charging paperwork, authorities assumed she had been deceased for some time before they discovered her.

An autopsy revealed fatal injuries consistent with hypoxia, as well as wounds to her head.

Autumn was frequently abused by the Hallows.