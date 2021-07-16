A couple kills a 72-year-old woman because they can’t pay back a loan, then dumps her body parts in a canal.

A pair strangled a 72-year-old woman to death because they couldn’t return the money they took from her. The woman’s dismembered body pieces were later discovered in a canal by police.

The old widow, known only by her first name Kavita, was living in Dwarka, India’s capital, with her son and his wife.

On July 7, she was reported missing. Her son and daughter-in-law were claimed to be out of town at the time.

A couple from the neighborhood was also reported missing by police. They were eventually apprehended. The couple, named as Anil Arya and his wife Tanu, admitted to taking a $1,300 loan from the victim during the COVID-19 outbreak during interrogation. Because they were unable to refund the money, they devised a plan to murder the old woman.

On June 30, the two traveled to Kavita’s house. According to India Today, they strangled her to death, then sliced her body into three parts and packed them into separate wheeled bags before discarding them in the canal.

The pair allegedly advised her not to ask them to repay the loan because they were caring for her mentally ill sibling.

According to Yahoo News, “this resulted in an altercation, and the two allegedly strangled her with a water pipe.”

Kavita was continually begging Anil, who worked at an event management business, to return her money, according to Anil.

On the night of June 30, police said CCTV images from their neighborhood showed two people with suitcases standing outside a building, according to NDTV.

According to investigators, they spent the entire night in her home cleaning up the blood after slicing her body. The couple has been charged with murder, kidnapping, criminal conspiracy, and evidence destruction by the police.