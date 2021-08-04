A couple is attempting to complete the task of competing in every Olympic sport.

To raise money for charity, a couple is determined to complete their objective of participating in every Olympic sport over the 17 days of the Tokyo Olympics.

Charlotte Nichols and Stuart Bates think they are the first to attempt the accomplishment of running, throwing, and jumping their way through 96 different sports.

They had hoped to raise £10,000 in memory of Mr Bates’ brother Spencer Bates, also known as Spenny, a father of two who died in 2011 at the age of 49 from motor neuron disease.

However, donations for their effort, called the Spennylympics, have now surpassed £75,000 in total.

Miss Nichols and Mr Bates have undertaken 60 Olympic sports since July 23, including skateboarding, climbing, a 240-kilometer bike ride, a 10-kilometer swim, and a 40-kilometer race walk.

The Oxford-based couple says they are “bruised, abused, and covered in blisters,” but they are determined to finish.

“Sometimes you’re just aching so much,” Miss Nichols, a 21-year-old medical student at the University of Bristol, said.

“At one point during the ride, we had covered 150 kilometers but still had 90 kilometers to go. I was so fatigued that I didn’t think I’d be able to finish it. I immediately came to a halt and cried.”

Mr. Bates was thrown off his horse during cross country, and Miss Nichols had to be rescued while windsurfing owing to a fear of fish.

The pair is raising money for the Motor Neuron Disease Association, which was instrumental in Spencer Bates’ final years.

More than 3,000 people from all over the world have donated, including those who have lost loved ones to motor neuron disease.

“It’s very heartbreaking to watch someone you love living with motor neuron disease,” Mr Bates, 51, a window cleaner, said. Spencer went away ten years ago, yet I still think about him every day.

“We’ve had a lot of comments from folks who are living with this sickness or their family.

“It gives us a lot of pride, but it also gives us a lot of incentive. Our bodies were in shambles when we awoke yesterday, but we read a few words from these guys and received.” “The summary comes to an end.”