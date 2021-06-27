A couple in the Adelphi Hotel’s corridor has seen child spirits such as “The Shining twins.”

While staying at the Adelphi Hotel, ghost hunters claim to have seen the souls of two toddlers.

Lee, 55, and Linzi Steer, 52, both from Rotherham, stayed at the hotel on Ranelagh Street on Tuesday, June 22. They are the creators of the ‘Ghosts of Britain’ Facebook page, which has over 1.8 million followers.

After the Adelphi was crowned the UK’s most haunted hotel, the couple said they had wanted to stay there for a long time.

They began their investigation of the structure after reserving room 105, which they claimed had previously experienced paranormal activity.

Lee stated, ” “The lift was one of the first things that struck me as odd. We were recording near the lift when it suddenly opened with no one inside.

“We had heard from others who had stayed that the lifts did whatever they pleased, but seeing it in person was strange.

“We also heard whistling noises coming from the lift and scratching noises in our room.”

As part of the duo’s paranormal endeavour, they Facebook live their excursions so that others can watch them at their leisure from the comfort of their own homes.

Linzi said she first noticed the shadows of two youngsters in one of the clips after a social media user pointed it out.

According to the 52-year-old, “It appears to me that there are two children, one of whom appears to be a girl.

“It reminded me of the twins from Stephen King’s novel The Shining.

“We also tried to communicate with some ghosts using one of our devices, but all we got was someone shouting ‘you b******.’”

“They never accomplished whatever we requested them to do; it was always on their own time,” Lee added.

The pair claimed to have seen souls from beyond the grave not just in the hotel’s halls.

While in their hotel, the couple experienced some strange encounters.

Linzi stated, “There was a small entry area in our room, followed by the door to the room and the bathroom.

“Lee claimed he shut the door behind him when he entered, but on three times the. The summary comes to a close.