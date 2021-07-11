A couple honors the England team with a large mural on the wall outside their home.

A couple created a large painting outside their home to honor Gareth Southgate, Harry Kane, and Raheem Sterling ahead of England’s Euro 2020 final.

Kate and Paul Williams, 43 and 49, commissioned the piece by street artist Nathan Parker, alias N4T4, to commemorate England’s growth.

It’s turned their home in Nuneaton, Warwickshire, into a hotspot for enthusiasts who have been flocking to see the mural “in droves.”

“He woke up after the semi-finals and said, ‘I had a dream,’ and the dream was that we had to adorn that wall,” Kate explained.

(Photo courtesy of SWNS)

“He stated he wanted something incredible, that ‘if they build it, they will come,’ and that he wanted something historic and timely.”

“The community went crazy for it – people came out in droves, honking horns, taking photos in droves, music was playing, and it brought the neighborhood together.”

(Photo courtesy of SWNS)

“They’re witnessing what art can accomplish as well, which is what has happened in the end, and football has brought everyone together.”

“I’ll let the spouse have his dream; it was a pretty fine one to have.”