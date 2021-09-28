A couple celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a “trip of a lifetime” was killed in a train crash in Montana.

Don and Margie Varnadoe were both killed and one other passenger when an Amtrak train derailed in Montana on Saturday.

Don Varnadoe, 74, had spent months viewing videos on train rides in preparation for his cross-country trip with his wife, Margie, 72, to commemorate their 50th wedding anniversary.

Don’s employer at Coldwell Banker Access Realty, Robert Kozlowski, stated that everyone in the workplace was aware of the big anniversary trip.

“He [Don] added, ‘This is our once-in-a-lifetime trip, and we’re so excited!,’” Kozlowski said.

Don and Margie, according to Kozlowski, loved people and were well-liked at work. Margie would frequently bring brownies, flowers, and other presents to the office. Don worked every day and led the sales team in prayer before each meeting.

Margie gave the workplace one more pan of brownies before the pair left.

“If you want to see how to treat people, go no farther than Don and Margie. They’re in a good place, I think, with their faith and the way they handled people,” Kozlowski added.

While the couple was on vacation in Georgia, Don called his coworkers to tell them how much fun they were having.

The cause of the derailment is unknown, but investigators are still looking into it. Zachariah Schnieder, a 29-year-old Illinois man, was also killed in the accident, along with Don and Margie. His wife, who was also aboard the train, survives him.

The Amtrak Empire Builder, which was traveling from Chicago to Seattle, crashed near Joplin, a village of roughly 200 people near the Canadian border, on Saturday afternoon. The train had two locomotives and ten cars, transporting 141 passengers and 16 crew members. Eight of the cars derailed, with some tipping onto their sides. On that day, residents in the rural village mobilized to assist injured passengers.

According to authorities, the train was traveling at 75 mph when it derailed off a moderate curve, causing eight of the ten carriages to derrail and potentially eject passengers.

According to National Transportation Safety Board Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg, investigators are looking at video from the train and another locomotive that travelled over the same track a little over an hour earlier. The train was also derailed.