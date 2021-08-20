A couple attempting to ‘score’ a crack attack, as well as a robber with a walking stick.

After a vulnerable man told them he didn’t have any change, a couple looking for crack cocaine viciously attacked him.

As he strolled along a dark lane in Wigan, the victim, who uses a walking stick, was subjected to a “targeted and sustained attack” by Jade Belshaw and Dean Braham.

They snatched his keys and £60 in cash after leaving him with a gash to the head and a swollen eye, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The duo had been involved in a ‘argument’ before to the attack in November of last year, according to evidence presented at Bolton Crown Court on Thursday, August 19.

The victim and a friend were strolling along a path in the Scholes area when Belshaw, Braham, and another lady approached them, according to prosecutor Clare Thomas.

Braham, 35, asked the victim if he had any money, but he said he didn’t and continued walking.

Belshaw allegedly punched him in the back of the head while he was doing so, according to the court.

Belshaw, 31, continued punching the victim after he went to the ground, while Braham joined in.

The man seemed to be pinned up against a fence while he was attacked on CCTV, which was displayed to the court.

After the attack, the victim discovered that his keys and £60 in cash had gone missing.

Ms Thomas added that he also had a cut on the back of his head and a swollen eye.

After having a series of strokes several years ago, the victim needed to use a walking stick, according to a victim impact statement delivered in court.

He said it wasn’t the first time he’d been attacked and that he thought he was a “easy target.”

He stated he was afraid to walk outside after the most recent attack.

Belshaw told police that she had paid the victim money to’score’ drugs for her, but that he had failed to do so.

She said that the money she was reclaiming was the money she had originally given to him.

Meanwhile, Braham told officers that he only got involved because he was afraid the victim would. “The summary has come to an end.”