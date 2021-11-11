A county official faces 15 years in prison for trafficking meth to support his drug addiction.

A former Hawaii county executive has admitted to drug trafficking charges.

While serving on the county council on the island of Kaua’i, Arthur Brun admitted to running a meth drug trafficking organization. He claimed he done so in order to support his meth addiction. Brun was accused of soliciting sexual favors in exchange for drugs and plotting with a gang leader, according to court documents.

“I don’t have any excuses. It is entirely my fault, and I accept full responsibility for it “Brun spoke from the Honolulu Federal Detention Center via video feed. “Your honor, I’m guilty on all charges.” Brun was vice-chair of the Public Safety and Human Services Committee on the Kaua’i County Council when he was arrested. In October of this year, he was detained for assaulting a police lieutenant during a traffic stop. While he was in jail without bond, his stint on the council came to an end.

Brun consented to serve 15 years in prison after pleading guilty and accepting a plea deal. The length of his punishment, however, will be determined by a judge. He was arrested along with 11 co-defendants, the majority of whom pleaded guilty.

Brun’s attorney, Rustam Barbee, told the Associated Press, “Good people occasionally make poor mistakes.” “Arthur Brun has been a wonderful person for the majority of his life.” Brun’s sentencing is scheduled for March.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Prosecutors would offer evidence such as wiretaps and testimony from undercover agents and cooperating witnesses if the case proceeded to trial, according to Assistant US Attorney Micah Smith.

Brun was stopped by the officer after obtaining more than a pound of meth, according to Smith. While the police attempted to remove the keys from the ignition, Brun sped away.

Brun told U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson that he threw the meth out the window to hide it from authorities.

He also claimed that he attempted to obtain a gun and ammunition for a convicted felon.

Brun paid cash for meth from a mainland supplier, and the drugs were confiscated by officials on their way to Hawaii from California, according to Smith.

Long before it became popular on the mainland, crystal meth, often known as “batu” or “ice,” established a foothold over the islands. Shipping vs. mailing. This is a condensed version of the information.