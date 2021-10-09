A councillor who has been accused of ‘inciting hatred’ against travelers has apologized.

Cllr Terry Maguire, an independent councillor for Earlestown on St Helens Council, had posted on his Facebook page about a group of travellers who had set up camp in the town’s St John’s Car Park.

Council officers gave a warning to the group, which had parked a number of caravans on the land, and they finally fled.

Cllr Maguire, who was recently elected to his seat in May, wrote some comments on Facebook after they left.

He stated, ” “Although we understand the need for traveling groups to stay somewhere, the way they acted while here is something that ordinary taxpayers would not be allowed to do.

“Over the last week, I’ve had numerous complaints, including taking over the parking lot, painting over cars, throwing trash in bushes, requesting gutter cleaning, and requesting personal information.

“All of this has been reported to the council and the police, and they look unable to intervene.”

He said, ” “We’d be in big trouble if we did any of the above as ordinary citizens. The rights of traveling groups appear to significantly outnumber the rights of ordinary citizens in this community.” Cllr Maguire said he took down the sign after around 20 minutes after realizing his statements had offended someone.

The phrasing of the post angered a member of the itinerant community, who stated his family has lived in the Newton-le-Willows region for half a century.

In an interview with The Washington Newsday, he stated: “Terry Maguire’s tweet incites anti-Semitism in my neighborhood.

“He claims that “the way THEY act” implies that we aren’t “ordinary” or that we don’t pay taxes, and that “the police and council treat us differently.”

“This incites animosity toward my family, who have resided in Newton for more than 50 years.”

“Deleting it isn’t enough; he’s stated it to tens of thousands of people on Facebook,” he continued.

The Washington Newsday called Cllr Maguire today, who profusely apologized and stated that he never intended to offend anyone. “The summary has come to an end.”