A councillor has described the decision to build a fun pool as “really horrible.”

The closure of a Birkenhead swimming pool this summer, according to a Wirral councillor, is a “really dreadful choice.”

Wirral Council said earlier today that its officers had rejected the Tourism and Leisure Committee’s decision last month to reopen the fun pool at Birkenhead’s Europa Pools on July 19 for the school summer holidays.

Julie Webster, the council’s public health director, said why the decision was made: “The authority has a duty to protect the borough’s children and prevent them from being exposed to heightened risk.”

Liberal Democrat councillor Stuart Kelly, on the other hand, was outraged by the decision.

“This is a genuinely dreadful judgment; council officers have overridden a democratic choice by elected members,” Cllr Kelly added.

“It is also a dreadful choice for Wirral’s children, who had been looking forward to utilizing this facility during the school holidays after 18 months of lockdowns and disruption to their lives.”

“Youngsters have borne a huge weight during this epidemic, even though they have been largely unaffected by it, and for the council to backtrack on a vow to them to reopen the fun pool during their school summer holidays would be unthinkable,” the Oxton councillor continued.

“I’ll be looking at how this decision can be properly challenged; this is something that should be left to councillors rather than officers.”

Councillors approved by a single vote to reopen the fun pool for summer at last month’s committee meeting.

Conservatives and the only Green councillor on the committee voted against reopening the pool, while Labour and Liberal Democrat councillors voted in favor.

“While it is frustrating that we are unable to reopen at this time, particularly given we made clear in our unanimously voted [through]budget that we wished to re-open the fun pool, it is sadly not the right time, as cases continue to climb,” said Cllr Janette Williamson, leader of Wirral Council.

“We are committed to trying to reopen as and when it is safe to do so,” said the Labour leader.

Ms. Webster explained the decision to overturn the committee's resolution in terms of public health: "The decision to halt the planned.