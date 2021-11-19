A council leader has been accused with election fraud.

Warrington Borough Council’s leader has been charged with electoral fraud.

Russell Bowden, a 52-year-old councillor, has been charged in connection with charges involving the 2021 full council elections.

Cllr Bowden has been charged with various offences by Cheshire Police, and he is due to appear at Crewe Magistrates’ Court on December 31.

“The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has authorized Cheshire Constabulary to charge a man in connection with accusations of electoral misconduct,” a police spokesperson said.

“Cheshire Constabulary got information on the Warrington local council elections in 2021 earlier this year.

“Detectives initiated an inquiry into the matter, and a number of charges have now been authorized following advice from the CPS.”

“Russell Bowden has been charged with making a false statement in nomination papers (in violation of Section 65A of the Representation of the People Act 1983) and three counts of giving false information to a registration officer” (contrary to section 13D of the Representation of the People Act 1983).

“On Friday, December 31, 2021, he is scheduled to appear in Crewe Magistrates’ Court.”

“Cheshire Constabulary and the Crown Prosecution Service would like to remind everyone that criminal proceedings against Bowden are ongoing and that he is entitled to a fair trial,” the statement reads.

Since 2018, Cllr Bowden (Labour) has served as the council’s leader.

“The council is aware of the inquiry and accusations,” a representative for Cheshire Council said. We will not make any further comments on this topic because it is still underway.”