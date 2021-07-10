A council employee discovers a devastating wartime telegraph of a soldier’s death that had been suppressed for decades.

The surviving family has been reunited with a sad reminder of wartime sacrifice that had been concealed for decades.

The remarkable find was made in a derelict property in the Birkenhead region, and featured the dreadful telegram informing the parents that their son had been killed while on active action during WWII.

The documents, postcards, and photographs were carefully wrapped with ribbon and put into a bundle.

‘The bar was locked down and people were allowed to drink while not seated at tables.’

They were rescued from the house and hidden for 35 years in a drawer before being rediscovered and shared on Facebook to see whether anyone recognized the folks in the photos.

And, miraculously, a relative stepped forward to reconnect them with them within a day.

The sad death of airman Sgt Richard (“Dickie”) Edward Taylor was reported in the papers. On October 16, 1944, he died in what was described as a “flying accident” in Northamptonshire, at the age of 21.

The family was strictly forbidden from disclosing the information to anyone else in case it benefited the adversary.

The documents were discovered by a municipal worker clearing away a property on the old Ford estate, now known as Beechwood, that was slated for demolition.

It’s possible that they were Sgt Taylor’s personal belongings that were returned to his family following his death. They were packed with his mourning parents’ formal documents, which may have been too hard for them to revisit.

A typewritten letter to the family from the Wing Commander of the RAF station in Leicestershire where Sgt Taylor was stationed at the time of his death was among the files.

It was found that the airman was the air gunner of an aircraft that crashed for unclear circumstances while on a night flying training trip.

Sgt Taylor “carried out his responsibilities with keenness and efficiency,” according to the letter, and “there is no question that he would have gone far in the army had he been spared.”

“I hope that the courageous sacrifice he made in the cause of freedom may be of some tiny use,” it concludes. The summary comes to a close.