A copy of the US Declaration of Independence discovered in an attic was sold for £3 million.

A copy of the US Declaration of Independence found in an attic in Scotland has sold for more than £3 million at auction.

The signer’s copy is a replica of the original 1776 document that declared the 13 American colonies independent of Britain.

It was given to Charles Carroll of Carrollton, a founding father and eventually a United States senator who was one among the signers of the Declaration of Independence.

He handed it to his grandson-in-law, Scottish-Canadian diplomat John MacTavish (1787-1852), and it was passed down through the Scottish family.

Lyon & Turnbull, an Edinburgh-based auction business, discovered it in the attic of a Scottish ancestral property and handed it on to their sister auction house Freeman’s in the United States.

The rare document sold for $4,420,000 (£3,210,000) at auction on July 1, the second highest price ever paid for a copy of the Declaration of Independence.

Lyon & Turnbull employee Cathy Marsden uncovered the document, which had been missing for nearly 180 years.

“I was browsing through a collection of papers brought down from the attic, among which was a folded up, vellum document,” she explained. I could see a copy of the Declaration of Independence as I opened it up.

“As I returned to the office and began conducting research, I felt increasingly enthusiastic as the seriousness of the situation became obvious.

“After conducting significant study, we were able to confirm that it was definitely one of William Stone’s 201 copies, of which only 48 are believed to still exist. Knowing who the copy belonged to only added to the excitement and rarity.”

“This was a great effort from both teams on both sides of the Atlantic, a very proud moment for me personally – an international team working in perfect harmony to achieve a wonderful result on behalf of an extremely appreciative and supportive client,” said Paul Roberts, vice-chairman of Lyon & Turnbull and president of Freeman’s in Philadelphia.

