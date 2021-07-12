A copy of Nintendo’s Super Mario 64 has been sold for £1 million.

At auction, an unopened copy of Nintendo’s Super Mario 64 sold for £1.12 million.

The 1996 game was sold yesterday at Heritage Auctions in Dallas, beating the previous record price for a single video game.

However, a representative declined to say who had purchased the game.

Super Mario 64 was the best-selling Nintendo 64 game and the first to showcase Mario in three dimensions.

The transaction comes after an unopened edition of Nintendo’s The Legend Of Zelda sold for £625,000 on Friday.

Heritage’s video game specialist, Valarie McLeckie, said the auction house was surprised to see a game beat the Zelda record in two days.

In April, the auction house sold for £475,000 an untouched copy of Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros that had been purchased in 1986 but forgotten about in a desk drawer.