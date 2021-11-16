A cop who took part in the beating of an undercover detective during a protest faces a sentence of ten years in prison.

After being convicted of assisting other officers in beating a Black undercover investigator who they mistook for a protester in 2017, a former St. Louis police officer will be punished next week.

Prosecutors are seeking a ten-year term for Dustin Boone for his role in the assault and lasting disability of Luther Hall, a St. Louis Police Detective who was undercover monitoring protests at the time, according to The Associated Press.

Instead, Boone’s lawyers are asking for a sentence of 26 months in prison. According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, he did not take part in Hall’s beating and merely held him down after the initial assault because other cops were “acting as if” they were making an arrest.

Prosecutors claimed in a recent sentencing memo that Boone should be sentenced to 10 years in prison because that is the maximum sentence recommended by federal standards for his crime. They further said that Boone had a history of assaulting suspects and that he planned to utilize his position as a member of the Civil Disobedience Team to beat up on protestors.

Boone’s lawyers also demand a 26-month sentence because they believe he should not serve more time than his former coworker Randy Hays. Hays received a sentence of more than four years in jail for using excessive force in his beating of Hall. In 2019, he entered a guilty plea.

In June, Boone was found guilty of a federal civil rights violation in connection with Hall’s beating.

According to prosecutors, the cops mistook Hall, a Black man, for a protestor following the acquittal of Jason Stockley, a white officer convicted of fatally shooting a Black man after a high-speed chase.

The document also stated that the St. Louis police department condoned and promoted violence, particularly racial violence, according to Boone’s attorneys, Justin Kuehn and Stephen Williams.

The police department and the police officers union both declined to comment on the Post-request Dispatch’s for information.

Officers Christopher Myers and Steven Korte were found not guilty of violating civil rights, and Korte was also found not guilty of lying to the FBI.

According to his lawyer, Myers will enter a plea in January to a misdemeanor charge of deprivation of rights for damaging Hall’s phone.

Bailey Colletta was sentenced to probation and a fine for lying to the FBI. This is a condensed version of the information.