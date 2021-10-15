A cop in Iowa has been cleared of any wrongdoing in the shooting that paralyzed a man.

According to the Associated Press, an Iowa police officer who shot and paralyzed a man in April was absolved of any wrongdoing by a prosecutor who stated that the guy who was shot seemed to be chasing a deputy with a shotgun. According to Black Hawk County Attorney Brian Williams, Marcelino Alvarez-Victoriano was actually carrying a pellet gun, but Waterloo police Officer C.J. Nichols was unaware of this until after he shot him.

According to the Associated Press, in a review released Friday, Williams highlighted footage from Nichol’s body camera showing the 44-year-old Alvarez-Victoriano following Black Hawk County Deputy Blake Dodd with what seemed to be a shotgun.

“It would have been impossible for any reasonable officer to discern that the weapon was an air rifle. In Officer Nichols’ position, any objective person would feel compelled to use lethal force “Williams penned an essay.

Alvarez-Victoriano spent weeks in the hospital after the incident, paralyzed from the waist down due to spinal cord damage. According to the Associated Press, a bullet is still lodged in his back, and he is unable to work and is reliant on friends for care and shelter.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

Several still photographs produced by Williams show Alvarez-Victoriano pursuing Dodd with the weapon in his hand before Nichols shot him in the back shortly after arriving on the scene.

Williams said Friday that he wants to pursue the charges against Alvarez-Victoriano, who was charged with misdemeanors in April for allegedly threatening deputies during the incident. Because of the care his paralysis would demand, investigators have not detained him since his release from the hospital on July 10.

Last month, Alvarez-Victoriano filed a complaint stating that the shooting was excessive force and that the Waterloo Police Department has had “poor policies and practices” regarding the use of force for years. Even months after the incident, few details about it had been made public, according to the lawsuit.

The incident started when a bystander called 911 to report a man coming toward downtown Waterloo with a long rifle. According to the investigation, Dodd was the first on the scene and noticed Alvarez-Victoriano and the firearm sitting on a nearby cement wall.

Alvarez-Victoriano took up the firearm and began going toward the target. This is a condensed version of the information.