A cop in Alabama shoots and kills a suicidal man, receiving a 25-year sentence.

In April 2018, a former Madison County police officer was sentenced to jail for fatally shooting a suicidal man with a gun to his head.

According to AL.com, William Ben Darby, 28, was sentenced to 25 years in jail after being found guilty of murder in May for shooting and killing Jeff Parker, 49.

According to a report by News 19, the former Huntsville Police Department officer shot Parker at his Deramus Avenue home while the latter was pointing a gun at his own head and conversing with another cop. Prior to the incident, Parker had called 911 and told a dispatcher that he intended to commit suicide.

prosecutors argued during the sentencing hearing that Darby’s refusal to admit wrongdoing and the “gravity of what he did to [Parker]” deserved a long sentence, according to the Associated Press. Darby pleaded for leniency and claimed there was no evil intent when he pulled the trigger, but prosecutors argued that his lack of willingness to admit wrongdoing and the “gravity of what he did to [Parker]” deserved a long sentence

“Jeff was in a bad mood. Jeff was having difficulties. Parker’s friend, Bill Parks, was quoted after the sentencing as saying, “Jeff pleaded for aid.” He went on to say that another cop had the situation under control until Darby came in and shot Parker seconds later.

According to AL.com, Darby was brought from Circuit Judge Donna Pate’s courtroom to the Madison County jail following the hearing. He was apparently not eligible for an appeal bond, thus he had to fulfill his sentence right away.

Prosecutors asked for a minimum sentence of 25 years in jail for Darby, but his defense asked for 20 years, which is the Alabama law’s minimum term.

Darby’s defense counsel, Robert Tuten, has stated that the case will be appealed.

At a press conference following the hearing, Tuten said, “This is obviously an extraordinarily important case – not just for Ben and his family, not only for the Parker family, but for law enforcement throughout the state of Alabama.”

“This case will have a significant impact on how police officers execute the law and perform their duties,” the attorney noted.

Darby’s actions were apparently defended by Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle and Police Chief Mark McMurray, who claimed the shooting was appropriate and that the officer followed department policy.

Darby’s acts, according to Tim Gann, chief deputy district attorney in Madison County, were “that far out of the norm that he’s had to be held accountable for it.”

"This isn't a training situation… [Darby] had received sufficient training. This is about venturing out of the box.