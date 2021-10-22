A cop has been charged in the death of the uncle of the teen who recorded George Floyd’s final moments.

According to the Associated Press, a Minneapolis police officer has been accused in the death of Leneal Frazier, the uncle of the teen who filmed the final minutes of George Floyd’s life in 2020.

Officer Brian Cummings was pursuing a stolen vehicle when his squad car collided with another vehicle, killing 40-year-old Frazier.

Cummings’ pursuit lasted more than 20 blocks in Minneapolis. According to Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, he was travelling nearly 80 mph with his siren and lights active when the crash occurred. Speed limits of 25 mph were posted in some of the residential districts he passed through.

The fatal crash “may be attributed to the Defendant for failure to operate his vehicle with sufficient respect for the safety of other motorists,” according to an accident reconstruction report. According to the Associated Press, Cummings is charged with manslaughter and vehicular homicide.

“Police officers are sworn to protect and serve the public, and to do so in a way that is consistent with their oath. Officer Cummings’ conduct were against his oath, and his negligence resulted in Leneal Frazier’s death “According to Freeman.

Darnella Frazier, whose video of Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody sparked a global movement against racial injustice, is Leneal Frazier’s uncle.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Frazier’s Jeep entered an intersection on a green light during Cummings’ pursuit. According to authorities, the stolen vehicle narrowly missed Frazier’s Jeep before being struck on the driver’s side by the squad car. The deadly incident “may be attributed to the Defendant for failure to operate his vehicle with sufficient respect for the safety of other motorists,” according to an accident reconstruction report. After Frazier’s death, Mayor Jacob Frey said the city will examine its pursuit policy, and that review was still ongoing on Friday. The policy was followed properly in the chase, according to a police spokesman, but the complaint clearly indicated that prosecutors don’t believe it was: “Officers shall not initiate a pursuit or shall terminate a pursuit in progress if the pursuit poses an unreasonable risk to the officers, the public, or passengers of the vehicle being pursued who may be unwilling participants.” Cummings’. This is a condensed version of the information.