A Convicted Sex Offender Pose as a Teen on Instagram and Sends Penis Photos To A 12-Year-Old Girl

A convicted sex offender in New York pleaded guilty this week to transmitting obscene images to a 12-year-old child via social media while posing as a teenager, prosecutors said.

Ryan Behar, 41, pled guilty to the felony in federal court in Brooklyn on Wednesday, acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Jacquelyn Kasulis revealed in a statement.

Behar also pleaded guilty to committing the act while required to register as a sex offender under state law, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York. He faces a mandatory minimum prison sentence of ten years.

According to the statement, Behar contacted the victim in October 2020 via the social media platform Instagram while posing as a teenage male.

After informing Behar of her age, the victim texted the convicted sex offender an image of a little girl with the caption, “This is what I look like.” Behar responded to the message by requesting photographs of the victim’s body, but the girl refused.

Following the girl’s refusal, Behar allegedly gave the victim a “graphic image of adult male genitals” that he claimed was his and proceeded to press the victim for “full body” images.

Behar was previously convicted in February 2018 in Richmond County Supreme Court of attempted dissemination of indecent material to a minor in the first degree, according to the attorney’s office.

At the time, Behar sent sexually explicit content to another female juvenile victim via social media.

He was obliged to register as a level 1 sex offender with the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services following his conviction under the state’s Sex Offender Registration Act.