A convicted sex offender opens the door naked and invites trick-or-treaters inside; he is arrested.

According to authorities, a convicted sex offender in Utah was detained after exposing himself to trick-or-treating youngsters and inviting them into his home.

While he was detained Saturday, the suspect, 48-year-old Steven Little of Provo, was on probation for lewdness involving children. According to the East Idaho News, Little was arrested and placed into Utah County Jail on accusations of five counts of lewdness and three counts of lewdness with a juvenile.

On Saturday night, a group of trick-or-treaters knocked on Little’s front door. According to the arrest document, Little opened his door naked and welcomed the children inside for sweets.

One of the kids took a video of the man, while another contacted his father, who was standing across the street. Little opened the door naked once more as the child’s father approached. Before phoning the cops, the child’s father begged the suspect to turn off his lights and not answer the door.

When the cops came on the scene, the kids handed over the video proof. According to authorities, at least five youngsters over the age of 14 and three children under the age of 14 observed the man naked.

“When asked why he was nude when he answered the door, he explained that he had just gotten out of the shower. “And they said, ‘Why did you ask the kids inside?’ and he replied that’s where the candy was,” Provo police master officer Austin Williams said, according to Desert.com.

Meanwhile, an investigating officer asked the judge not to issue bail to the suspect because “his ongoing behavior has proven to be a danger to children and the public.”

Little was found guilty of lewdness involving a kid in March 2019 after pleading guilty to an event that occurred on Sept. 22, 2018, at the Provo Recreation Center. Little was arrested for approaching a men’s locker room stall door naked while watching and making sexually suggestive sounds to a 10-year-old child who was using the restroom.

Little was sentenced to a three-year probationary period and was handed a suspended jail sentence. Little was also sentenced to 45 days in jail as part of his probation, according to court records. It’s unclear whether he completed the same sentence through a work diversion program.