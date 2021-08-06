A convicted killer is being investigated for the murder of a lady who was discovered strangled and naked in a field.

Julie Finley went missing from Liverpool on August 5, 1994, and her naked body was discovered strangled in a carrot field off the Rainford by-St pass’s Helens bound lane the next day.

She was last seen alive near the back of the Royal Liverpool University Hospital, just days after her 23rd birthday, while talking to a man described as white and in his 20s or 30s.

Crimestoppers announced yesterday that it is assisting Merseyside Police in their investigation by offering a reward of up to £10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual or people linked to Julie Finley’s death.

“Julie’s Dad has now died away and he went to his grave having never seen justice delivered,” Julie’s mother, Pat, who is backing the anonymous information plea, stated.

“Julie would have turned 50 on August 1st, and who knows how her life could have ended out if she hadn’t been snatched from us?

“I realize it’s been 27 years since Julie was murdered, but while I’m still living, I want to see justice served and that someone pays for what they did to Julie.”

Last year, Christopher Halliwell was named as a suspect in Julie’s murder after the Mirror tracked down a fresh witness who said the culprit lived four miles from where her corpse was discovered.

MirrorOnline claims that Merseyside police are following up on a number of lines of enquiry in regard to Halliwell and have spoken to other witnesses.

They claimed that in the summer of 1994, Halliwell was working as a window fitter in North Wales while living in Aughton Park, Ormskirk, and returning to his house in Swindon, Wiltshire, on weekends.

According to the witness, Halliwell, a former taxi driver who was represented in the ITV drama A Confession, drove a white D-reg Ford Transit van similar to one seen near Rainford.

