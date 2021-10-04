A contractor working on the reconstruction of Lime Street has gone bankrupt.

Another of Liverpool’s major roadworks projects has been thrown into disarray when the contractor in charge of the project went bankrupt.

After failing to sign off its 2020 accounts and arrange a re-financing of the business, NMCN plc has been revealed to have entered administration.

NMCN is the main contractor for the multi-million pound, contentious redevelopment of Liverpool’s Lime Street and St George’s district, which is undoubtedly the city’s most prominent entrance.

The project is part of the larger – and frequently divisive – City Centre Connectivity Scheme, which is already significantly over budget and has sparked a number of political squabbles.

The city council will be dealt a major blow today, and The Washington Newsday learns that the Lime Street project could be delayed for months.

The city council announced last week that the project, which entails reducing Lime Street to a single lane of traffic in each direction and providing extra public space, was nearing completion.

The long-running project, which has caused significant disruption in the city center, was expected to be completed by mid-December.

While it is unclear what the announcement of NMCN’s demise will signify for the project, it appears that the deadline will be pushed out until 2022 at the very least.

“We have been informed that NMCN may have regretfully entered into administration,” a Liverpool City Council spokesperson stated.

“Officers have been assigned the duty of protecting and making Lime Street secure while we await formal confirmation. The council will seek clarification on the subject in order to determine our next course of action.”

Grant Thornton will be appointed as administrator, according to NMCN.

“NMCN now announces that the board of the company, after taking advice, has concluded that the firm is no longer able to trade as a going concern,” it stated in a statement.

“The board of NMCN wishes to express its gratitude to all of its shareholders, customers, and suppliers for their support throughout the years, particularly Svella and those who had meant to join in the proposed equity subscription.”

