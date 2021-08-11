A contestant on The Chase is facing backlash after viewers claimed she appeared bored on today’s episode.

On today’s episode of The Chase, eagle-eyed viewers felt a participant gave a ‘bored’ attitude.

On the iconic ITV gameshow, four fresh quizzers competed against Chaser Shaun Wallace for a $1,000 reward.

Rebekah, Rhom, Kath, and Mark were invited onto the show by Bradley Walsh to put their expertise to the test against The Dark Destroyer.

Rebekah, a 27-year-old project manager, was the first to go, amassing £5,000 before being apprehended.

This meant Rhom, a 40-year-old physiotherapist from the Philippines who now resides in London, was up next.

When the host asked Rhom what he meant to do with any potential prizes, the NHS worker said he planned to go on vacation with the money.

“I hope to take my wife on an African safari,” he remarked. It’s been a long time since you’ve had a honeymoon. We got married during the Olympic Games in 2012, and we call it the Olympic wedding.”

Fans of The Chase on Twitter claimed Kath appeared bored as the camera panned to reveal the other participants on the show.

“Oh Kath looks bored,” one user commented.

“Why does Kath despise Rhom?” said another.

“That look from Kath was,” a third said. Aww, Rohm, just shut up and get on with it. Is she already bored?”

Rhom took the larger offer of £30,000 on the risk of being caught by The Chaser.

Next up was a retired customer service representative from Tyneside, who put in an absolutely impressive performance to win £4,000.

After Mark was caught after also accepting the greater offer of £66,000, Kath was the only member of the team to make it to the final Chase.

Kath was dissatisfied with the player’s decision to go for the greater money, according to fans of the show.

“Oh dear, Kath didn’t appear too delighted that Mark went high, did she?” said one user.

Bradley Walsh agreed, claiming that the players were too eager to accept the greater deal.

In the Final Chase, Kath only managed to gain five steps before Shaun Wallace caught her in 27 seconds.