A consumer group discovered that the cost of travel insurance for healthy people over the age of 70 can double.

According to Which?, turning 70 can quadruple the cost of travel insurance, even if one is in good health.

Even if clients are in good health, policies can be significantly more expensive and difficult to find once they reach the age of 65, according to the consumer group.

Which? gathered the experiences of various members over the last two years to look at typical challenges to acquiring affordable insurance.

The most common sources of problems were medical conditions and age, with travel insurance being the most common problem area.

In a separate mystery shopping study conducted in September, Which? looked for prices for clients in excellent health purchasing an annual European insurance through a comparison website.

Those over the age of 70 had fewer bids to pick from, and the average price of the cheapest five nearly doubled when compared to customers under the age of 65.

A 65-year-average old’s of the lowest five quotes was £29, while a 70-year-average old’s was nearly doubled to £57.

Which? obtained 76 bids for a 55-year-old travel insurance customer, but only seven for an 80-year-old.

Declaring his wife’s irregular heartbeat, according to one Which? member, led in “either a refusal to insure or outrageous charges” for the couple’s yearly international insurance, with one insurer asking up to £3,200.

Older, more experienced drivers are frequently rewarded with lower auto insurance rates, but this trend tends to reverse after drivers reach their mid-70s, according to Which?

One Which? member, aged 78, was astonished to get auto insurance quotations ranging from £450 to £2,134.

“I still run, jump in rivers and chase salmon, and manage stables and horses,” they stated. It’s infuriating to learn that you’re regarded incapable of even driving at this age.” Many specialized insurers and brokers, as well as certain mainstream providers, may be able to assist customers who are having trouble finding cheap deals on comparison websites, according to Which?

Another place to look is the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba), which uses its website’s “find insurance” tool to assist users identify expert brokers.

“If you struggle to secure insurance because of medical conditions or your age, there are certain tools that can help you identify specialized insurers who are off the main track,” Jenny Ross, Which? Money editor, stated.”

