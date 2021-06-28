A consumer at Sainsbury’s discusses a “amazing” £1 coin hack for lowering supermarket bills.

A clever £1 tip discovered by a Sainsbury’s shopper will help you save money on your weekly shop.

You’ll need a Nectar Card and a pound to try the hack.

According to Mirror Online, the clever approach entails scanning your Nectar card at the checkout and paying for only one item – rather than your entire shopping cart – to see if you’re offered a voucher.

READ MORE: Hundreds march around the city in protest of a conference on electronic warfare

In her case, the buyer claims she paid £1 for something and received a £4.50 voucher in return.

This means she can apply the money-off coupon to the rest of her purchase or a larger purchase the next time she visits the business.

“I don’t shop at Sainsbury’s very frequently, but when I do, I pay for one item first, which is just over a £1,” she wrote on the Money saving hints, tips and ideas Facebook page.

“I generally get a money off voucher for my next purchase, which was £4.50 today. I hope this has been of assistance.”

If you want to try out this hack, keep in mind that there’s no guarantee you’ll get a voucher every time you buy something.

The amount of money available in the form of a voucher varies.

Scan your Nectar card before paying for your item to check whether you’re in luck, and keep an eye out for any coupons.

Other shoppers were taken aback by the store ruse.

“I’ve never thought of doing this!” one individual exclaimed. Will definitely keep in mind now, thank you.”

Another said: “Very helpful thank you!”

A third added: “That’s a great help, will remember that. I just end up with loads of voucher that are useless until you shop again.”

A fourth said: “Had vouchers this week.”

The Nectar loyalty scheme is free to sign up to online and allows you to collect points that can be exchanged for money off your shop – this is on top of any coupons that are randomly printed after you’ve paid for something.

One Nectar point is worth 0.5p, which means 100 points would convert into 50p to spend.

There are around 18 million customers signed up to Nectar,. Summary ends.