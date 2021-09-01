‘A Constant Desire for an Exit Strategy Perversely Led to the Prolongation of the Intervention.’ According to the author, in Afghanistan.

Q&A about Afghanistan

David Loyn, an award-winning foreign correspondent, spent years in Afghanistan studying the Taliban. He was present when they first took Kabul in 1996, and he has remained there ever since. Loyn examines the United States’ involvement from the beginning and what went wrong in his latest book The Long War (St. Martin’s Press). He gets the inside information through speaking with the generals. Loyn examines what early decisions set the course for America’s longest conflict, whose administrations handled it best, whether anyone predicted the Taliban’s swift takeover in August, and the future of US-Afghan ties in this Q&A.

When did the military effort in Afghanistan become unwinnable for the US? Was it always like this, or was there a turning point?

Two Bush administration actions in the first week of December 2001 set the stage for what would become America’s longest conflict. On December 3, US special forces launched an assault on Osama bin Laden’s hideout in the Tora Bora caves. Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld wanted Afghans to fight on the ground, so he paid untrustworthy local militias and a few special operators to do it. Despite the presence of 1,000 Marines on the ground near Kandahar and 3,500 more on board a ship not far away, this was the case. Bin Laden was able to flee. Not only was this a failure to pursue the war’s fundamental aim, but the choice to lavish millions of funds on this and other militias from the start fuelled corruption and hampered the development of a functioning state. On December 5, the Taliban offered to surrender to Hamid Karzai, the newly designated interim leader. As a result of Rumsfeld’s refusal, the Taliban commanders went to Pakistan to regroup.

Which of the last four administrations do you believe had the finest understanding of Afghanistan, and for which president could you say the same?

President Trump’s 2020 withdrawal agreement was a disaster because it granted the Afghan government nothing in exchange for the Taliban’s release and acceptance of international soldiers’ departure. The Trump administration, on the other hand, was replete of genuine talent and Afghan experts. This is a condensed version of the information.