A Connecticut mother confesses to murdering her 6-year-old son while attempting to abandon her three children.

A Connecticut mother pleaded guilty Monday to the murder of her 6-year-old son and the disposal of his body in the Ohio River.

Brittany Gosney, 29, of Middletown, pled guilty to one count of murder and two charges of child endangering in the death of her 6-year-old son, James Hutchinson, according to WLWT 5.

The accusations were brought against her when she attempted to abandon her three children, which resulted in Hutchinson’s death in February.

According to investigators, Gosney abandoned her three children at the Rush Run Wildlife Area in Preble County on Feb. 27. According to authorities, Hutchinson seized the handle of Gosney’s car door when she tried to leave.

Gosney then sped away from her vehicle, dragging the victim behind her. The woman told authorities that when she stopped the car to check on the infant, he was found dead.

Investigators discovered that when Hutchinson died, Gosney reloaded his body into her car, along with her two other children, and drove back to Middletown. The child’s body was thrown into the Ohio River near Lawrenceburg the next day by Gosney and her boyfriend, 42-year-old James Hamilton. The body of the child was never found.

Gosney told detectives that Hamilton was pressuring her to get rid of her children, according to the WLWT report.

Hamilton has been charged with kidnapping, abduction, endangering minors, tampering with evidence, and gross abuse of a corpse on three counts each. He is set to appear in court the following week.

As part of the plea agreement, the judge dismissed 13 other allegations against Gosney, according to WHIO TV. Her plea agreement will also prevent her from facing a jury trial next month. The woman cannot appeal because she entered a “guilty plea as charged” agreement in court.

According to WLWT, the associate prosecutor Kelly Heile said, “We have two living children who have already been through suffering that no child should ever face, and this guilty plea avoids them from going through further trauma, at least as it relates to a case involving their mother.”

Gosney faces a sentence of 15 years to life in prison based on the existing charges, and his sentencing is set for Sept. 13. “Justice was served,” according to prosecutor Mike Gmoser.

"It is, without a doubt, justice. When you're held accountable for the main offense, the worst that might happen is that you're charged with the crime you pled guilty to. That is the definition of justice."