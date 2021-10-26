A concerning Google search increase has been issued as a warning to homeowners.

New research shows that would-be criminals are looking up ‘how to rob a house’ on Google.

In Liverpool, crime reduced by 23% during the coronavirus pandemic, but now that most people’s lives have returned to some semblance of normalcy, would-be burglars are turning to search engines to figure out how.

According to Google Trends, searches for terms like “how to rob a house” and “how to smash a window” have grown by up to 50%.

Between July and August of this year, searches for “how to rob a house” climbed by 50%, while searches for “how to break into a house” increased by 14%.

During the same time period, searches for “how to smash a window” jumped by nearly a fifth.

“It’s worrying to see these search phrase results,” Jonathan Wall, UK general manager of home security business SimpliSafe, said. “However, with limits easing and the darker hours ahead, we may regrettably see a steady increase when it comes to burglaries and other crime.”

“The fact that the monthly search volume for “how to rob a house” doubled in only one month demonstrates how important it is for us to stay vigilant about our home security routines now that we’re out and about more.

“Burglars may be preparing to attack as more homes become vacant as people make arrangements and go on vacation.”

Homeowners in Merseyside have been given information to help them protect their houses.

Low, one-metre-high fences at the front are preferable to high fences since they allow for a clear view over the top and don’t give cover for anyone looking to hide.

To prevent simple access, taller fencing is required on the back and sides.

Climbing over a fence or gate is tough with trellis, thorny plants, or a proper anti-climb topping like plastic spikes.

Planting thorny or spiky shrubbery along fence lines and boundaries creates a natural barrier.

Gravel driveways and walks will ensure that you are aware of any approaching vehicles.