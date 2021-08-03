A concerned vehicle stopped Mum as she walked her son home from childcare.

After seeing her and her baby “wet,” Kelly Rowlands, 43, claims she was “taken aback” by the driver’s offer to help.

Kelly, a native of Ellesmere Port, was walking home with her two-year-old son Joseph after finishing her work and picking him up from nursery on Friday, July 30.

Kelly, 43, said the couple were only minutes away from their house near St Helens Junction, but were “drowning like rats” due to the excessive rain.

“My two-year-old son refused to wear his rain cover, so we were completely soaked,” she told The Washington Newsday. We were only a few minutes from home, and we lived close to the intersection, so I told myself to just grin and bear it and get home.

“I was trying to maintain his cover on him, but it was falling apart. I was exhausted after ending an eight-hour shift at work, picking him up from childcare, and dreading the walk home.

“We generally walk and get in and miss the weather, but we weren’t so lucky on Friday.”

Kelly said she was a few minutes away from their house when a woman pulled over to the side of the road and shouted at her.

“By the time the woman was at the traffic light, we were only about five minutes away,” Kelly added. She simply came to a halt and asked if you needed a lift.

“It may sound strange, but I was very taken aback.

“She had to have worked as a caregiver in some capacity. She was dressed in a blue pinafore and must have been on her way home or out of work. To be honest, I was completely overwhelmed.

“I told her he wasn’t going to keep his cover on, and she laughed. She brightened my day.”

Kelly claimed she wouldn’t have taken the lift because she lived around the corner, but she thanked the woman and expressed her gratitude, saying she was “overwhelmed” by the gesture.

Even being offered a lift made her day, she added, and she hoped she could take it. “The summary has come to an end.”