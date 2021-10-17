A ‘completely’ blind couple married beside their guide dogs.

After spending the most of their life blind, a couple tied the knot with their guide dogs in bow ties.

Lee and Jess Hodgson are both “completely blind” and have spent the majority of their life relying on guide dogs to help them navigate the world.

The couple, who live in St Helens, met at a college in Hereford in 1984 and married in 2015 at the St Helens registrar office, where both of the couple’s guide dogs wore bow ties.

The pair, who have owned guide dogs their entire lives, say that the work of Guide Dogs is “life changing” for others like them.

Lee was diagnosed with retinoblastoma at the age of 18 months, which caused him to lose eyesight in one eye. Fortunately, physicians were able to save his vision in the other eye with radiotherapy at the time.

However, the radiotherapy did a lot of damage, and by the time Lee was 16, he was losing his remaining sight in his other eye, and his sight rapidly deteriorated over the years until he was certified absolutely blind about eight years ago.

“I am completely blind, as is my wife Jess,” Lee, who was born and raised in Haydock, told The Washington Newsday.

“Mine was caused by cancer behind the eye, which resulted in me losing a lot of my vision at an early age.” I required a guide dog by the time I was 16.

“I applied for my first puppy when I was 17 years old, almost 18. I received it in 1985.”

“At the time, I was in college in Hereford, and [having a guide dog]enabled me to live my life independently, to go to college, and to traverse the world as a sighted person would or as close to as possible.”

The 54-year-old stated that guide dogs have an eight-year working life because the Guide Dogs organisation thinks that at the age of ten, the dogs should be entitled to a ‘beautiful retirement’ and should be allowed to enjoy their lives.

