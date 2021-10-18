A complete asbestos-containing roof was dropped in the middle of the road.

The criminals who blocked a road by dumping an asbestos-containing roof have been condemned by Wirral Council.

The council stated they were seeking for those responsible for illegally disposing the dangerous material and that it was linked to other recent fly tipping cases.

The debris, which was discovered in the Poulton Hall Road area of Raby Mere, contains asbestos, which is responsible for 5,000 deaths each year, according to the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

Mum’s anguish after discovering her baby’shaking from head to toe’

A council official claimed in a satirical statement on their Facebook page: “We’ve located a suitable roof. On a highway. Who is responsible for this? Is this the state of Kansas?” Although there was no tornado, we are seeking for a Wicked Witch of the Wirral who may be to blame. Maybe it’s just a cowardly lion in a flatbed truck?” A pile of additional trash has been strewn across the roof.

“You may believe that if you click your heels three times, the mess would magically disappear, but the roof is asbestos.

“Asbestos is hazardous to others and must be disposed of by a professional.

“We’re also connecting this to other recent occurrences of flytipping. We want to apprehend the perpetrator.

“Home is the best place to be, yet some people ruin it for everyone. Please DM us in confidentially if you have any information about this or any flytipping instances.” What makes asbestos so hazardous? According to the HSE, asbestos continues to kill 5,000 employees each year, which is more than the number of persons killed in car accidents.

Every week, about 20 tradesmen die as a result of previous exposure. It can still be found in any structure constructed or renovated before the year 2000.

Asbestos fibres are discharged into the air when asbestos-containing materials are disturbed or destroyed.

When these fibers are breathed, they can cause serious illnesses such as asbestosis and lung cancer.

These diseases take a long time to develop, and by the time they are detected, it is generally too late to intervene.