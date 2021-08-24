A complaint about a Pride Flag being displayed in an Indiana middle school classroom might result in a district-wide ban.

The Bluffton-Harrison School District in northeastern Indiana began discussing banning the possibly “controversial” flags after a parent complained about one being exhibited inside an eighth-grade classroom.

According to local news station WANE 15, the district school board will meet on Tuesday evening to discuss adding Pride flags to a list of “controversial” things that are prohibited from being displayed inside classrooms.

A parent protested when a Pride flag was discovered inside a Bluffton Harrison Middle School classroom. Dr. Brad Yates, the Superintendent of the District, was contacted by the parent, who expressed worry that the flag could be “a trigger for student disciplinary issues.”

“I spoke with the parent about their worries and informed them that we needed to get legal guidance about the situation’s legality,” Yates told WANE.

“We are currently in the process of drafting a school policy to outline limitations for controversial issues shown in our classrooms across our district,” Yates added. It’s possible that the rainbow-colored flag will be added to the list.

It’s unclear what else is on the problematic items list for the district. The Bluffton-Harrison School District was asked for comment, but no response was received before publication.

Fort Wayne Pride, the organizers of the area, annual LGBTQ Pride festival, published a public post on Facebook advocating against the ban in response to the potential ban.

Many opponents of Pride flags in classrooms argue that it promotes sex and politics in the classroom and is divisive, according to the statement. “To youngsters who may not always feel loved at school, in the community, or even at home, the rainbow flag is a welcoming symbol of love.”

Rainbow flags in classrooms, according to Fort Wayne Pride, communicate to pupils that the school is a safe place that does not accept anti-LGBTQ bullying. Suicide rates among LGBTQ youth are also higher, according to the organization.

“It is the responsibility of classrooms and schools to protect all kids from harm and bullying. What does it say about LGBTQ students in that community if a teacher can’t even display a flag that signifies that protection?” the group continued in its statement.

