A competitor on BBC’s The Wheel has a large following on Instagram and TikTok.

On Saturday’s episode of The Wheel, one of the contestants is a TikTok celebrity with hundreds of thousands of followers.

Three participants aim to answer their way to a fortune on the BBC game show, with the support of seven celebrities around them.

Which celebrity face the wheel lands on determines who they get to aid them.

Former House of Commons speaker John Bercow and reality TV star Scarlett Moffatt were among the guests on Saturday’s show.

However, one of the contestants is well-known in the social media realm.

Milly, 27, was the first person chosen by the wheel to answer a question.

Milly responded to host Michael McIntyre’s question about what she does for a living by saying: “I’m a bit of a power player… I started by mistake.

“I lost my leg in a car accident around three years ago, and I tried to connect with other people online, but there weren’t many people my age.

“As a result, I decided that I wanted to be that person for someone else. I had just started documenting my journey when it happened, and now I’m here.” Milly was electrocuted in September 2017 and suffered serious injuries, according to The Sportsman.

Since then, her social media following has exploded, with more than five million likes on TikTok and 204,000 followers on Instagram, as well as 29,000 followers on TikTok.

Milly’s first question on the show was incorrect, which was unfortunate for her.

She gave the wrong answer of “Lauren pushing Mark in the water” when asked which classic TOWIE incident came first out of four alternatives.

“Amy gave Sam a vajazzle,” was the correct response.

But, because the wheel of fortune never stops turning, she might get another chance to sit in the hot seat.