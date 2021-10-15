A compassionate gesture from a market merchant to a family in need.

Customers who are struggling as a result of the Universal Credit cut have been offered assistance by a market trader.

Customers at Joe’s Stall in Huyton were granted a discount when he posted a message on social media.

“If any of our customers are struggling this Christmas due to the cut to Universal Credit, send me a message and we can give you 15% off any stock, pay monthly and collect when you’re ready,” the tweet stated.

“It’s not much, but it might come in handy for some families, Joe.”

After bullets were fired on a residential street, two guys were apprehended.

Joe’s Stall in Huyton Village, managed by Joseph Murphy, is well-known for selling toys, gadgets, football merchandise, and seasonal things.

Over the last 100 years, the Murphy family has been operating in Huyton, and he grew up working on his auntie’s fruit and vegetable market.

The £20-a-week decrease to Universal Credit will affect almost 500,000 households.

The £20 increase, which was adopted earlier in the pandemic to ensure families had enough to eat, was seen as critical in preventing hundreds from falling into poverty.

The increase in Universal Credit payments, however, came to a halt on October 6.

The decline will affect tens of thousands of households across Merseyside.

According to the Department for Work and Pensions, at least 90,354 young people in the area live in homes that rely on the benefit.

More than 200,000 working adults in those areas who receive the benefit will see their income cut by more than £1,000 per year.