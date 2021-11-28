A company is looking for a takeout lover who will consume vegan Christmas cuisine for a fee.

As we approach the holiday season, one of the most important aspects to consider is the cuisine.

A wide range of seasonal menus are being launched as more and more firms focus on giving a Christmas to fit any diet.

If you enjoy vegan cuisine, this may be the ideal work opportunity for you.

MoneyBeach.co.uk, a restaurant and takeout insurance website, is looking for a new Vegan Festive food taster to try the best vegan Christmas cuisine in the UK and get paid for it.

The team is looking for a festive food addict to decide which business gets a vegan Christmas right, with high street vegan alternatives rising quickly and new contenders on the market for 2021, such as the Greggs Vegan Festive Bake.

The one-time seasonal ‘job’ entails analyzing a variety of plant-based festive food alternatives from businesses including McDonald’s, Greggs, and Waitrose, and evaluating its taste, value for money, and festiveness level.

Researchers want to see how each menu item compares to other vegan meal options, thus applications are available to both vegans and individuals who consume meat regularly.

If that wasn’t enough, the job can even be done from the comfort of the lucky applicant’s own home, with all food bought using a delivery app.

For UK residents aged 18 and up, applications are now open on the MoneyBeach.co.uk website.

“As a specialist website for both restaurant and takeout insurance, we are always on the lookout for emerging gourmet trends in the UK,” stated CEO Mike Rees.

“While high-street festive goodies have been available for a long time, and delivery options are improving year after year, this is the first Christmas where vegan options are featured prominently on many menus.

“This is fantastic to see, and we’d like to find out once and for all how the vegan holiday meal selections compare to other vegan options.” The perfect candidate will enjoy all things holiday, be eager to discover plant-based options, and enjoy takeout.

"We really want to know which,"