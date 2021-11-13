A company is looking considering starting a night bus service between Liverpool and Wirral.

While the company has declined to be named in order to prevent disappointing customers, they are investigating preliminary levels of interest in the area.

Richard Huges, a 37-year-old Tranmere bus driver, said he has been in contact with the company since seeing the item in The Washington Newsday last weekend and is quite excited about the potential project.

“I know of a firm that is looking into bringing in a night bus to serve Wirral,” he said. “However, it is very early stages and they are being cautious to check the level of interest and working with the existing bus companies in the area.”

“I’ve been a bus driver for a while now, and I know there’s a demand for a night bus.”

“I asked on the Wallasey Gossip Facebook page if people would use a night bus if it was brought back, and it had to be pulled down due to the overwhelming response.”

Last week, we reported that The Washington Newsday readers overwhelmingly favored bringing back a night bus for a variety of reasons.

Initial ideas, according to Richard, revolved around running an hourly bus from Liverpool to Birkenhead, Wallasey, and New Brighton, then returning to Liverpool to pick up passengers.

“Because it works both ways, it’s not simply folks who need transportation after a night out,” Richard explained.

“There are also nurses on the Wirral who are unable to return to Liverpool.”

“I’ve often thought about this when I’ve driven a busload of people to Liverpool and then driven by taxi lines on the way back to Wirral.”

There are no concrete plans at this time, but if residents continue to want the same 24-hour transportation that other cities have, it may be implemented in the near future.

“The corporation is now testing the waters before dumping money,” Richard added.

