A community hero from Covid has won a share of a £3.1 million lottery prize.

970 participants in Nottingham’s NG16 5 postcode area won a share of £3.1 million, including a granny who was dubbed a Covid-19 hero by her community.

Kath Scott, 72, earned £140,909 for her selfless work sewing scrubs for NHS personnel and doing shopping for the less fortunate.

Kath gave her long-time partner, Alan, a hearty hug and a kiss when her check was revealed. “I can’t believe this, I can’t believe this money!” she said. “Good things come to those who wait!” I’ve lived at this address for 53 years. On Saturday, August 28th, NG16 5 was revealed as the winner of the August Postcode Millions.

Thanks to playing with the full winning postcode – NG16 5NL – Kath and six of her neighbors won £140,909 each, the largest part of the £3.1 million jackpot. Due to playing with two and four tickets, two of her neighbors boosted their wins to £281,818 and £563,636 respectively.

After reading a request on Facebook, Kath, a former industrial machinist, began sewing scrubs and masks for NHS and care home personnel. “I knew the NHS needed help, so I just did what I could,” she explained. Hundreds were created and sent to area hospitals, doctors’ offices, and nursing homes.

Kath and her partner Alan aim to use the money to help others in the community.

“It was exhausting work, but I didn’t mind because I knew it was all for a good cause.”

Kath intends to use a portion of her prize money to purchase a defibrillator for the local Post Office. “We had a defibrillator that was vandalized, and we’ve been raising money to replace it, but we need more than one, so I’m going to buy one for the Post Office,” she explained. Kath’s major goals for her award are to treat her four grandchildren. “I’ve just contacted them on FaceTime and already handed £100,000 away!” she exclaimed. We don’t want much for ourselves, and Alan has Parkinson’s disease, so we won’t be taking a huge vacation; instead, we’ll try to help others.” “If Alan’s lucky, he might get the £9 that’s,” Kath said.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”