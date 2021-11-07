A common furniture blunder that could cost you money.

With the rise in gas and electricity prices, many families have been seeking for methods to decrease expenditures and save money.

Whether you believe it or not, the type of furniture you have in your home and where it is positioned can have an impact on your monthly expenses.

Thankfully, there are a variety of methods to save money on your bills by simply being more conscientious around your home.

If you have any unused chargers or appliances, Money Saving Expert recommends unplugging them.

Netvouchercodes.co.uk, the penny pinching experts, have revealed some money-saving recommendations.

Proper furniture placement is essential.

Make sure your furniture isn’t blocking any radiators or heaters, as this will prevent the heat from reaching the entire room, wasting energy. You’d be paying for warmth but receiving none of the benefits.

Insulation is used.

If you want to keep the heat in your home and prevent it from escaping, you need get it insulated. It is costly to get it done, but it is well worth it in the long term, as you can save up to £130 each year on your electricity bills. This can also be aided by the use of double-glazed windows.

Fridge freezersFridge freezers must be turned on all of the time to keep your food fresh, which can add up to a significant electricity bill. However, investing in an energy-efficient appliance will minimize the long-term cost of operation and reduce CO2 emissions. Fridges with an energy designation of A+++ spend up to 80% less energy than those with a rating of D.

Keep the fridge door closed to keep the cold in and defrost the freezer on a regular basis to get the most out of it.

Consoles and television

Even when televisions and gaming consoles are turned off, they use power. Switching things off at the wall is the best option.

When shopping for a new television, keep in mind that an LED screen uses significantly less energy than an LCD or plasma screen.

LightsThe most widely discussed energy-saving advice is turning off lights when you leave a room. While it may appear to be the simplest option. “The summary has come to an end.”