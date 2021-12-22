A common blunder that could endanger your child’s life.

It is critical to ensure that your children are properly dressed as the weather drops.

According to The Mirror, forcing your children to wear thick winter coats in the automobile can be “very unsafe.”

Because of the extra padding, there is a significant space between the child’s body and the actual seat belt.

In the event of a collision, this could indicate that the seat belt is not fastened close enough to the child’s body to keep them safe during the impact, increasing the chance of harm.

The harness should be tightened to the point where you can only get two fingers between your youngster and the straps.

This most likely entails leaving the outerwear in the car.

If you’re still concerned about them being cold, there are several options for keeping them warm.

Dress your infant in tiny layers, or fold a thin blanket in half and tuck it firmly around your baby’s strap.

The blanket should not be higher than the level of the armpits.

Remove children’s coats and jackets and properly secure them in their car seats.

Then wrap a blanket around them; your child will be able to remove the blanket if they become too hot, which they won’t be able to do if they are wearing their coat.

On the Good Egg Car Safety blog, you may learn more about child safety.