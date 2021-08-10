A common blood pressure medication has been recalled due to safety concerns.

A common blood pressure medicine has been recalled due to concerns about cancer-causing ingredients.

The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has issued a warning about 25 batches of Irbesartan-containing pharmaceuticals.

According to Birmingham Live, the preventive measure has been distributed to pharmacies and distributors.

Irbesartan is mostly used to treat high blood pressure, but it can also be used to treat kidney disease in some people.

“Patient safety is at the heart of everything we do,” said Dr Alison Cave, the MHRA’s chief safety officer.

“As a precaution, we’re recalling batches of certain sartan-containing goods while we conduct our inquiry.

“It’s critical that healthcare practitioners inspect their inventory in order to quarantine and return these batches.

“Continue to take your prescription if you’ve been taking one of the impacted products,” Dr Cave said in her statement. “Speak with your doctor or pharmacist before ceasing any therapy; they can address any concerns and advise you on the best course of action.”

“The examination into previous recalls of these types of products in 2018, 2019, and June 2021 is still ongoing.

“The MHRA is working with other pharmaceuticals regulators on this issue,” experts said. Experts cautioned that individuals should not stop taking their prescription without first consulting a pharmacist or doctor.