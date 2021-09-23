A committee will decide if the Taliban will be allowed to address world leaders at the United Nations.

According to a representative for the United Nations, a committee will decide if Afghanistan’s interim government will be allowed to speak at the General Assembly’s high-level meeting of world leaders this week.

In a letter to the United Nations, the Taliban are contesting the credentials of the ambassador from the government that fell to the militant group in August and demanding permission to speak with other international leaders.

The dilemma arises less than a month after the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan, taking territory as US and NATO forces prepared to leave.

Assembly spokeswoman Monica Grayley said that only the committee may decide when to meet.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

On August 15, the Western-backed government fell apart.

The General Assembly’s nine-member credentials committee must meet to reach a decision in cases of seat disputes at the United Nations. The committee has letters from Afghanistan’s current U.N. ambassador, Ghulam Isaczai, who represents the old government, and Taliban Foreign Minister Ameer Khan Muttaqi.

The United States, Russia, China, the Bahamas, Bhutan, Chile, Namibia, Sierra Leone, and Sweden are all members of the committee.

Afghanistan is scheduled to speak at the ministerial meeting on Monday, September 27, and if no resolution is reached by then, Isaczai, Afghanistan’s current U.N. ambassador, will speak.

When the Taliban ruled from 1996 to 2001, the United Nations refused to recognize their government and instead granted Afghanistan’s seat to President Burhanuddin Rabbani’s previous, warlord-dominated government, which was killed by a suicide bomber in 2011. Rabbani’s regime was responsible for bringing Osama bin Laden, the 9/11 mastermind, to Afghanistan from Sudan in 1996.

The Taliban have stated that they need worldwide legitimacy as well as financial assistance in order to rebuild their war-torn country. However, the composition of the new Taliban government presents a problem for the UN. Several temporary ministers, including Muttaqi, are listed on the United Nations’ so-called blacklist of foreign terrorists and terrorist funders.

Members of the Credentials Committee might also use the Taliban’s recognition as leverage to push for a more inclusive administration that protects human rights, particularly for girls who were prevented from going to school and women who were unable to work during the Taliban’s prior regime.

