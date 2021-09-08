A colossal amount of cannabis was discovered, along with £3,000 in cash.

On Tuesday, police discovered 50 kg of cannabis, including cannabis treats, after four individuals were apprehended.

Officers also seized a rolex and £3,000 in cash.

On Tuesday, September 7, about 4 p.m., two men were apprehended on St Ambrose Grove in Anfield after a foot chase in which police discovered cannabis on the pair.

On suspicion of possession with intent to provide cannabis, an 18-year-old male from Southport and a 28-year-old man of no fixed home were detained and taken into prison for questioning.

Two males were seen acting suspiciously on nearby Sedley Street shortly after the arrests.

Officers searched the pair and discovered phones and cash.

A search of another house on York Terrace yielded 50kg of cannabis, including cannabis delicacies, over £3,000 in cash, and a Rolex watch.

On suspicion of possessing with intent to supply cannabis, a 27-year-old male from Litherland and a 27-year-old man from Liverpool City Centre were arrested and sent to police stations for questioning.

“This is a massive find that removes a large amount of cannabis from the streets,” said Detective Inspector Chris Smith. Drug supply of any kind harms and risks our communities, both through drug use and the crime that is inextricably linked to it.

“All of these persons will be questioned, and the materials seized will be investigated forensically. The four arrests were made as a consequence of some clever police work, but we also rely on information from persons who reside and frequent regions where serious and organized crime is a problem to achieve such outcomes.

“Come forward directly or anonymously if you suspect drugs, guns, or other illegal things are being provided, kept, or used near you, and we will continue to take constructive action.”

If you think that drugs are being stored or supplied in your neighborhood, contact Merseyside Police’s social media desk at @MerPolCC on Twitter or Facebook (Merseyside Police Contact Centre).

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out an online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.