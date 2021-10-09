A Colorado school has taken an LGBTQ book out of the classroom library.

Although school officials contend that the cause for the removal is particularly related to homosexuality, Bayfield Middle School has removed a book with themes of homosexuality off its shelves.

The Bayfield School District “chalked it up as a non-issue, labeling it a personnel problem and having nothing to do with the novel’s content,” according to The Durango Herald.

Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe, by Benjamin Alire Sáenz, is at the center of the debate, and The Washington Newsday has reached out to him for comment.

Both students and staff were taken aback when they learned of the book’s removal from the school. Bayfield Middle School has been contacted by Washington Newsday for comment.

“I truly feel like, by them banning this book, it’s simply promoting the idea that it’s not OK to be gay, especially in school,” eighth-grader Alek Burgess is quoted as saying.

The student requested that his teacher, Dana Gerrits, add the book to the school’s free-choice classroom library, which is regarded to provide a diverse selection of reading materials.

Gerrits reportedly told the kids that they may read whatever they liked as long as it aligned with their family values, as the material was not used in class.

After a child chose the book to read, parents are said to have expressed their concerns to the middle school administration.

The school’s principal, Brandon Thurston, subsequently informed the instructor that the book’s presence in the classroom had broken a regulation regarding contentious material.

Although it is alleged that Gerrits never read the initial complaint, she believes the issues “connected to cursing, underage drinking, LGBTQ partnerships, and LGBTQ hate crimes.”

"It is not available [in the classroom], according to the teacher." I didn't return it because the administration advised me not to." Publishers Weekly lauded Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe for their "tender, honest examination of identity," which won an award from LGBTQ campaign group Stonewall. "For those of us who have fought with our own issues concerning love, gender, sex, and race, this work of fiction is a compelling and moving narrative of self-discovery and self-loving," a reviewer for Birmingham Public Library stated. 'Some boys live by different rules,' Aristotle warns us early in the narrative.