A Colorado gun shop owner is accused of killing his wife and two children at home in a murder-suicide.

In a murder-suicide, a Colorado man allegedly murdered his wife and two of their children before killing himself at their house.

On Oct. 30, Christof Kreb, 55, murdered his 26-year-old wife, Yvette Siegert-Kreb, 50, and their two children, ages 13 and 9, at their home at 1350 Pleier Drive outside of Monument. After one of the surviving Kreb children called 911 and told the dispatcher that one of his siblings was not moving, El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene just after 10 a.m.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff’s office issued a “reverse 911” call within two miles of the crime site, advising people to “shelter in place, lock their doors and windows, and remain away from outside walls.”

When deputies arrived at the Krebs family home, they discovered four bodies.

Yvette was a retired neonatal intensive care unit nurse, and Christof was a co-owner of a gun shop in Colorado Springs. Laura Mellini, the family’s spokeswoman, revealed that both of them were veterans of the United States Army.

The couple had six children, three of whom they had adopted from China. The majority of the adoptive children, as well as the Krebs’ youngest biological kid, were all dwarfs.

Yvette was homeschooling the 13-year-old, who had a learning handicap due to dwarfism, and the freshly adopted 9-year-old child at the time of the event.

Mellini told the Denver Post, “She was a relentless advocate for mistreated and neglected children.”

“This is a sad loss for this community, and the surviving family members will require a great deal of care, compassion, and support,” said Alexa Gromko, a friend of the Krebs.

Gromko, whose three children attended the same school as four of Krebs’ children, was one of the residents ordered to remain inside by the police.

Gromko told the Gazette, “I immediately thought of them and texted Yvette.”

Yvette, according to Gromko, never responded to her text. Her “heart plummeted” when they viewed an aerial picture of the Krebs family house. “Then it became a question of ‘Who’s gone?'” she continued.

After her original son was identified with dwarfism, Yvette adopted several children with dwarfism from China, according to Gromko.

"She wanted her son to have people in his life who were like him, so they adopted children with dwarfism," she told the site. "I was awestruck by her commitment.