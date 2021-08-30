A college student who allegedly entered the Capitol during the riot and took a Senate sign has pleaded guilty.

The Associated Press reported on Monday that a West Virginia college student who reportedly entered the Capitol building with supporters of former President Donald Trump during the Jan. 6 riots and stole a “Members Only” sign located near the Senate chambers pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count.

Gracyn Dawn Courtright, of Hurricane, West Virginia, made the plea via conference call to a federal judge in Washington, D.C.

According to the Associated Press, Courtright’s plea was to a charge of knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted facility or grounds; additional accusations he faced were dropped as part of the plea arrangement with prosecutors. This involves a charge of stealing government property worth less than $1,000.

Courtright’s sentencing hearing is set on November 16, and she will be released on a personal recognizance bond until then. According to the Associated Press, she faces up to six months in prison and a $9,500 fine if convicted.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

According to an FBI statement in support of a criminal complaint and arrest request, Courtright, a mathematical economics student at the University of Kentucky, boasted that the occupation of the Capitol was making “history” and that she thought “it was amazing.” Her Instagram account was afterwards removed.

She told the judge on Monday that she had also dropped out of school and would be appearing before a college board in December.

Courtright, who was 23 at the time of her arrest, was inside the Capitol for 24 minutes, according to authorities. A witness who saw a video of Courtright at the Capitol messaged her on Instagram, wondering if she was there, according to the affidavit. The FBI received a screenshot of the messages from the witness.

According to the FBI, the witness indicated embarrassed once Courtright confirmed she stepped inside. “I’m not embarrassed, so you shouldn’t be,” Courtright allegedly wrote.

Courtright claimed she had no idea what treason was when the witness accused her of it, according to the document. “Infamy is equally as good as fame,” Courtright said before deleting her Instagram account. In any case, I become more well-known. XOXO.”

Courtright commented, “can’t wait to tell my grandkids,” in two Instagram photographs in which she is waving her arms in the air, according to the affidavit. This is a condensed version of the information.