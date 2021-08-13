A college GOP group has been chastised for mocking PTSD by referring to veterans as “glorified DMV employees.”

After retweeting and insulting a video from comedian Patrick Loller, a handicapped U.S. combat veteran, the Fresno State College Republicans sparked a scandal. Loller called those who refuse to wear masks during the COVID-19 outbreak “cowards” with “fragile” egos who are “taking people’s lives” in the video.

In February, Loller uploaded the video to TikTok. It was discovered and widely disseminated earlier this week by a group of enraged conservatives. In response to the video, a campus Republican organization insulted Loller while mocking post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD, a malady that affects many war veterans.

For my anti-masker males out there, here’s a little PSA.

twitter.com/6gmZ8xnq3S

February 9, 2021 — Patrick J Loller (@PatrickLoller)

In a since-deleted Wednesday response to the video, the gang wrote, “You’re such a hero that you’ll break down when I launch fireworks next door.”

“Maybe guys who are actually fighting in war are brave and whatnot,” the group said, “but the great bulk of our troops are glorified DMV employees.” “With few exceptions, they consistently work against what we conservatives believe.”

The group’s reaction to the video received almost immediate criticism, with many criticizing both the group’s treatment of Loller and its apparent sentiments toward veterans in general. The official Fresno State Twitter account condemned the messages as well, stating that the incident had been “referred to the Dean of Students for further review.”

The institution stated, “We have been made aware of recent social media posts by a student organization that are highly worrisome and inconsistent with the University’s core values.” “Fresno State is a big supporter of our country’s troops and veterans.”

August 11, 2021 — Fresno State (@Fresno State)

