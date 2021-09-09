A co-chair of a Canadian Indigenous community has resigned due to questions about her ancestry.

Due to recent findings about her ancestry as an indigenous woman, a co-chair leader of a Canadian indigenous group has been compelled to leave.

Suzy Kies, the co-chair of the Liberal Party of Canada’s Indigenous Peoples Commission, resigned on Wednesday after suspicions about her indigenous ancestry surfaced following a 2019 book-burning project in which she was involved.

Kies resigned, according to an official statement acquired by CBC.

She stated, “I refuse to have my experience used to undermine Justin Trudeau [Canada’s current Prime Minister] and our party.” “I am resigning from my post as co-chair of the Indigenous Peoples’ Commission because of this.”

“I will continue my work to foster reconciliation and honor my family history, despite the terrible questioning of my origin, identity, and culture,” Kies concluded.

The book event has been rescheduled owing to the Indigenous Peoples Commission’s ongoing election campaign. Since 2017, Kies has served as the commission’s co-chair.

The event, which was organized by the Conseil Scolaire Catholique (CSC) Providence, was intended to promote reconciliation by destroying and burning books owned by the Providence School Board that included outdated and inaccurate representations of indigenous people.

Others who were involved in the event began to question the veracity of Kies’ indigenous claims after she championed it.

The spokesman for the Providence Catholic School Board is Lyne Cossette. She spoke to CBC on Wednesday about Kies and her involvement in the project.

Cossette stated, “We hoped that his experience would guide us in our reconciliation activities.” “We regret not doing more investigation on it.”

Kies was also included in the project despite not being suggested because of her purported indigenous education and background, according to Cossette.

Cossette stated, “We genuinely regret the impact of this initiative and are always looking for ways to improve.” “We take occurrences very seriously at CSC Providence, and we do everything we can to prevent them from happening again.”

Kies spoke to Radio Canada in September 2021 about her parents’ racial origins. Her father is of European ancestry, while her mother is of Indigenous ancestry, according to Kies.

“My mother’s family comes from several communities,” she said in an interview with Radio-Canada. This is a condensed version of the information.