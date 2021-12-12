A CNN producer has been arrested on charges of luring minors into’sexual training.’

According to a statement from the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Vermont, the FBI arrested a CNN producer on Friday and charged him with “three counts of attempting to entice minors to engage in unlawful sexual activity by using a facility of interstate commerce.”

According to his LinkedIn page, John Griffin, 44, of Stamford, Connecticut, has worked as a senior producer for CNN’s “New Day” since April 2013. He had also spent nearly eight years at ABC News and over three years at Fox News.

Griffin is accused of communicating with the parents of minor daughters via chat apps such as Kik and Google Hangouts. He’d tell them that “a woman is a woman no matter how old she is,” and that he should be able to “fully train” their 13-year-old daughter to be “sexually obedient and inferior to men.” “In June of 2020, Griffin informed a mother of 9- and 13-year-old children that the mother’s obligation was to see that her elder daughter was ‘educated appropriately,'” according to a statement from the US Attorney’s Office. In June 2020, Griffin wired $3,000 to his mother for plane tickets from Nevada to Boston. According to the accusation, the mother and daughter travelled to Vermont to meet him in July 2020.

The girl was then “advised to engage in and did engage in illicit sexual behavior” at Griffin’s house, according to the indictment.

For each charge, Griffin faces a required minimum sentence of ten years in prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Griffin’s suspension was confirmed by a CNN spokesperson on Saturday.

“We take the allegations against Mr. Griffin very seriously,” the statement said.

“We only found out about his arrest this afternoon, and he has been suspended pending an investigation.”