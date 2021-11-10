A club photographer has’resurrected’ a long-forgotten LGBT scene from the 1990s.

With his exciting new archival project, a photographer is bringing the past of Liverpool’s gay nightclubs to life.

Stuart Linden Rhodes, a teacher from Harrogate, spent his nights in the 1990s traversing the north and photographing some of the country’s most prominent lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender places.

The photographer, now 64, is saving his long-lost photographs on Instagram and plans to publish a photography book in 2022.

Once upon a time, a concealed doorway in the B&M car park led to the town’s first gay club.

According to Stuart, who spoke to The Washington Newsday, “For the past 30 years, the negatives had been sitting on a shelf.

“I scanned and digitized them as part of my lockdown, and then I just started posting them on Instagram.

“They became extremely popular, which I had not anticipated. I just thought a couple of folks may enjoy them.” These historic images from England’s queer scene are featured on Stuart’s Instagram account.

Stuart visited the LGBT scene in Liverpool on a frequent basis during his tour of the country’s nightclubs.

Stuart saw firsthand how Liverpool’s LGBT nightlife scene evolved from a few quick stops to a vibrant hub for Merseyside’s homosexual population.

Stuart stated, ” “The 1990s were a turning moment in the gay community’s acceptance into mainstream society. Breweries began investing in homosexual clubs and sponsored LGBT events after realizing that gay people enjoy beer as well.” He said, ” “There were six homosexual venues in the city in 1992. Reflections, The Curzon Club, The Lisbon, Sadie’s Bar Royal, Paco’s Bar, and Jody’s are some of the best bars in London.

“Between 1992 and 1997, there were only a few tiny conventional bars and nightclubs, and by 1997, there were gigantic clubs. It simply demonstrates how the LGBT scene in Liverpool and the north has changed.

“Suddenly, the big clubs were not only in London, but also in the north. Liverpool was undoubtedly competing with Manchester at the time.” Many of these new 1990s pubs are still operating and popular today, like Baa Bar and Cafe Tabac.

Stuart's Instagram account currently has over 4,000 followers, which is impressive.