A cloud in the shape of the United Kingdom has been sighted over Kent.

A weather enthusiast has snapped a photograph of a cloud formation that resembles the United Kingdom uncannily.

On a beautiful, scorching Monday, August 2, Liam Kenward captured this shot from the doorstep of his home in Kent, and it appears to be Britain floating in the sky.

“I actually just came out the front door,” he explained.

“And, because I’m a weather nut, I was looking up at the sky and spotted it.”

One person wrote on social media, “Even the skies want us to stay united!”

“OMG – that’s so cool,” said another.

“According to another post: ”

Wow, that’s the best version I’ve ever seen with my own eyes.

